Salima Tete to Lead 20-Member Indian Squad at Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifiers
Veteran goalkeeper Savita Punia has opted out of the Women's World Cup Qualifiers due to personal reasons. Hockey India announced Salima Tete as the captain of the 20-member squad. The tournament will take place in Hyderabad, with India competing for qualification spots against teams like England, Scotland, and Korea.
- Country:
- India
Veteran goalkeeper Savita Punia has decided to step aside from participating in the Women's World Cup Qualifiers owing to personal reasons, as disclosed by Hockey India on Sunday. In her absence, mid-fielder Salima Tete will assume leadership of the 20-member squad.
The FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 Qualifiers, set to unfold in Hyderabad from March 8 to 14, will see hosts India, England, Scotland, Korea, Italy, Uruguay, Wales, and Austria battle for the three available spots for the main tournament in Belgium & Netherlands 2026.
India's head coach Sjoerd Marijne confirmed the team, which boasts a robust blend of talent across all areas. Notably, goalkeeping duties will be helmed by Bansari Solanki and Bichu Devi Kharibam. With the tournament looming, India will kick off against Uruguay, Scotland, and Wales as they strive for qualification.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
England Women's Hockey Team Arrives in Hyderabad for World Cup Qualifiers
Rohingya Juveniles Arrested for Temple Theft in Hyderabad
NMDC, IIT-Hyderabad Forge Pact to Boost Mining Technology
Hyderabad Heist: Interstate Gang's Bold Daylight Robbery
Mindspace and Chalet Hotels Partner for Luxury Hotel in Hyderabad