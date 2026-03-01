Tragedy Strikes Nagpur: Fatal Blast at Explosives Factory

A horrific explosion at an explosives factory in Nagpur's Raulgaon area claimed the lives of at least 17 individuals and injured 18 more, according to officials on the ground. The blast at the SBL Energy Limited detonator packing unit prompted immediate action from local authorities.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed deep sorrow over the incident, labeling it as 'extremely tragic and unfortunate.' He has called for an exhaustive investigation into the cause of the explosion. Fadnavis assured that the district collector and superintendent of police were at the scene, coordinating with the National and State Disaster Response Forces.

The Chief Minister also extended condolences to the affected families and confirmed that the injured have been swiftly transported to Nagpur for medical treatment. Specialized personnel, including teams from the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation and Defense Information System for Security, are on site as rescue operations continue.