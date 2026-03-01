Left Menu

Pakistan's Ongoing Operation Against Afghan Taliban: The Power of Women Pilots

Pakistan continues its military operation against the Afghan Taliban, despite social media reports claiming otherwise. Led by women pilots of the Pakistan Air Force, the operation targets Taliban installations along the border. Pakistan security forces claim significant territorial gains and have captured personnel and posts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 01-03-2026 11:53 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 11:53 IST
Pakistan's Ongoing Operation Against Afghan Taliban: The Power of Women Pilots
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Amid ongoing tensions, Pakistan's military operation against the Afghan Taliban presses on with full force. Social media rumors suggesting a halt in military activities have been firmly denied by federal officials.

The operation, which commenced on Thursday night, aims to dismantle Taliban operatives targeting areas along the extensive 2,600-kilometer border and aims to counteract threats to national security. A significant contribution to this mission comes from women pilots in the Pakistan Air Force, who executed precision airstrikes in Kabul and Kandahar.

The government reported the capture of multiple military posts and extensive damage to Taliban infrastructure. With strategic priorities focused on operational confidentiality, Pakistan shows no signs of wavering in its actions to secure regional stability against insurgent threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Global Outcry Intensifies: Iran Urges Condemnation Over Leader's Death

Global Outcry Intensifies: Iran Urges Condemnation Over Leader's Death

 India
2
Tragedy Strikes Nagpur: Factory Blast Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes Nagpur: Factory Blast Claims Lives

 India
3
Iran's chief of army staff, defence minister killed in airstrike on meeting of country's defence council, according to state TV, reports AP.

Iran's chief of army staff, defence minister killed in airstrike on meeting ...

 Global
4
Tragic Airstrike Claims Top Iranian Military Leaders

Tragic Airstrike Claims Top Iranian Military Leaders

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026