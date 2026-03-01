Amid ongoing tensions, Pakistan's military operation against the Afghan Taliban presses on with full force. Social media rumors suggesting a halt in military activities have been firmly denied by federal officials.

The operation, which commenced on Thursday night, aims to dismantle Taliban operatives targeting areas along the extensive 2,600-kilometer border and aims to counteract threats to national security. A significant contribution to this mission comes from women pilots in the Pakistan Air Force, who executed precision airstrikes in Kabul and Kandahar.

The government reported the capture of multiple military posts and extensive damage to Taliban infrastructure. With strategic priorities focused on operational confidentiality, Pakistan shows no signs of wavering in its actions to secure regional stability against insurgent threats.

