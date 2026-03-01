Left Menu

Laalo Breaks Box Office Records, Ready for Digital Triumph

The Gujarati film 'Laalo – Shree Krishna Sada Sahaayate' will debut on SonyLIV on March 6, following a record-breaking theatrical run by crossing Rs 100 crore at the box office. Director Ankit Sakhiya and the cast express gratitude, anticipating continued audience support in its new digital format.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-03-2026 11:54 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 11:54 IST
  • Country:
  • India

After making a monumental impact in theaters, 'Laalo – Shree Krishna Sada Sahaayate', a Gujarati-language film, is gearing up for its digital premiere on March 6 via SonyLIV.

Directed by Ankit Sakhiya, the movie made history as the first Gujarati film to surpass the Rs 100 crore mark at the box office. Sakhiya described his excitement for the film's OTT release and hopes it will maintain the heartwarming connection with audiences.

He expressed deep gratitude, saying that the transformation of 'Laalo' from a humble story to a national phenomenon has been remarkable. The film's success is a testament to the team's hard work and the audience's love. Produced by Manifest Films, Jay Vyas Productions, and Ajay Balavant Padariya, 'Laalo' stars Reeva Rachh, Shruhad Goswami, and Karan Joshi.

