Left Menu

Afghanistan's first Deputy PM calls on government bodies to provide economic plans

Afghanistan's first deputy Prime Minister Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar called on the government institutions to present their plans to tackle the economic meltdown and root out poverty from the country.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 06-02-2022 21:59 IST | Created: 06-02-2022 21:59 IST
Afghanistan's first Deputy PM calls on government bodies to provide economic plans
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

Afghanistan's first deputy Prime Minister Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar called on the government institutions to present their plans to tackle the economic meltdown and root out poverty from the country. Speaking to a conference in Kabul today, Mullah Baradar accused the previous governments of corruption, saying that the funds for Afghanistan over the last 20 years "poured into the pockets" of certain individuals so the country is not self-sufficient, as noted by Tolo News.

"I instruct the officials of all ministries and departments to share their short- and long-term plans for economic development with us," he said. Mullah Baradar promised that the Taliban will take significant steps to address the current crisis in the country.

"This is the responsibility of all of us to work for economic progress. We should do something to reduce the level of poverty and provide work opportunities for the people in the country," he said. "A safe environment will pave the way for investment inside Afghanistan," he added.

The Second Deputy of Prime Minister, Abdul Salam Hanafi, said administrative corruption in the government departments has been eradicated. "We support the private sectors to improve the economy in Afghanistan and to attract investors to invest in various fields in the country," he said.

Afghanistan's national revenue is estimated at around 5 billion dollars. The first deputy of the PM said that almost 50 per cent of the revenue was previously being embezzled due to widespread corruption, as noted by Tolo News. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Delayed) NASA launching four CubeSats to space today: Watch live

(Update: Delayed) NASA launching four CubeSats to space today: Watch live

 United States
2
World News Roundup: Some 50 Iranian MPs test positive for COVID as Omicron rages - lawmaker; Turkey's President Erdogan tests positive for COVID-19 and more

World News Roundup: Some 50 Iranian MPs test positive for COVID as Omicron r...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports record daily high of 351 coronavirus cases; S.Korea reports record 36,362 new COVID cases -KDCA and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports record daily high of 351 coronavirus ...

 Global
4
SBI Q3 net profit surges 62% to Rs 8,432 cr

SBI Q3 net profit surges 62% to Rs 8,432 cr

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022