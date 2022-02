Commander of Royal Saudi Armed Forces receives Guard of Honour

Lieutenant General Fahd Bin Abdullah Mohammed Al-Mutair, the Commander of Royal Saudi Armed Forces of Saudi Arabia, received the Gaurd of Honour at the majestic South Block Lawns in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Taking to Twitter, Additional Directorate General of Public Information, said, "Lieutenant General Fahd Bin Abdullah Mohammed Al-Mutair, Commander, Royal Saudi Land Forces, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia received a Guard of Honour at the South Block, New Delhi."

Earlier, on February 9, Chief of Army Staff General MM Naravane held a telephonic interaction with Lieutenant General Fahd Bin Abdullah Mohammed Al-Mutair and discussed aspects of bilateral defence cooperation. (ANI)

