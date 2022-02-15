Left Menu

Commander of Royal Saudi Armed Forces receives Guard of Honour

Lieutenant General Fahd Bin Abdullah Mohammed Al-Mutair, the Commander of Royal Saudi Armed Forces of Saudi Arabia, received the Gaurd of Honour at the majestic South Block Lawns in New Delhi on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-02-2022 11:16 IST | Created: 15-02-2022 11:16 IST
Commander of Royal Saudi Armed Forces receives Guard of Honour
Commander of Royal Saudi Armed Forces receives Guard of Honour (Twitter:Additional Directorate General of Public Information). Image Credit: ANI
Taking to Twitter, Additional Directorate General of Public Information, said, "Lieutenant General Fahd Bin Abdullah Mohammed Al-Mutair, Commander, Royal Saudi Land Forces, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia received a Guard of Honour at the South Block, New Delhi."

Earlier, on February 9, Chief of Army Staff General MM Naravane held a telephonic interaction with Lieutenant General Fahd Bin Abdullah Mohammed Al-Mutair and discussed aspects of bilateral defence cooperation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

