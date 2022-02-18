Left Menu

China reports 40 new local, 47 imported COVID-19 cases

China, on Thursday, reported 40 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said on Friday.

ANI | Beijing | Updated: 18-02-2022 07:46 IST
China, on Thursday, reported 40 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said on Friday. Of the new local infections, 22 were reported in Inner Mongolia, nine in Liaoning, four each in Jiangsu and Guangdong, and one in Yunnan, the commission said in its daily report, reported Xinhua News Agency.

Thursday also saw eight provincial-level regions reporting 47 imported COVID-19 cases, said the commission. Six new suspected cases arriving from outside the mainland were reported in Shanghai, and no new deaths from COVID-19 were reported on the day, it added, reported the News Agency. (ANI)

