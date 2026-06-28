Scotland's World Cup Bid Ends in Disappointment
Scotland's participation in the World Cup concluded with a disappointing elimination after failing to rank among the top eight third-placed teams. Their journey ended with one victory and two losses, cutting short their hopes of advancing further in the tournament.
In a turn of events at the World Cup, Scotland's national team has been eliminated from the tournament. The team's journey has ended after failing to secure a spot among the top eight third-placed teams.
Despite a spirited effort, the team managed only one victory to accompany two defeats, culminating in their exit from the competition.
The elimination marks a significant setback for the squad, which had aspirations of advancing further in the global football event.
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