India wants peace, issues resolved through talks, says Rajnath Singh on Ukraine crisis

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday called for ensuring peace and resolution of the contentous issues through talks in the ongoing crisis between Ukraine and Russia. Speaking in Ballia after addressing a rally, Singh said, "As far as the Ukraine issue is concerned, India only wants peace in the region and issues should be resolved through talks only."

Expressing confidence that there could be a solution if US President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin hold talks, he said, "If they talk, then I am confident that some solution will definitely be found." Tensions rose dramatically after Putin ordered the Russian Armed Forces to move into Ukraine's breakaway regions after recognizing their Independence in his address to the nation on Monday.

Meanwhile, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) held a meeting on the present tensions following a request from the United States and allies on Monday. Condemning Russia's move to recognize regions of Donetsk and Luhansk, the Ukrainian Ambassador to the United Nations demanded Moscow to return to the table for negotiations as well as immediate and complete verifiable withdrawal of occupation troops.

India strongly emphasized the need for all sides to exercise the utmost restraint and intensify diplomatic efforts to ensure a mutually amicable solution. Speaking on the UNSC briefing on developments in Ukraine, India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, TS Tirumurti said that the escalation of tension along the border of Ukraine with the Russian Federation has the potential to undermine peace and security of the region. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)