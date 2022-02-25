Left Menu

MI5 warns of terrorist networks re-constituting in Afghanistan

Ken McCallum, head of Britain's spy agency, MI5, on Monday warned of terrorist networks re-constituting themselves in Afghanistan.

Ken McCallum, head of Britain's spy agency, MI5, on Monday warned of terrorist networks re-constituting themselves in Afghanistan. The spy chief highlighted that terror groups may use the Afghan soil to plan attacks against the UK, reported Tolo News.

McCallum also claimed that some people in the UK are keen on traveling to Afghanistan to become part of these terror networks. "We have seen the beginning of some travel attempts and so with our partners, we remain very vigilant," said McCallum, the report, quoting The Daily Mail, said.

Abdul Haq Humad, a political analyst based in Afghanistan, asserted, "The Islamic Emirate will not allow anyone to be active on Afghan soil and I believe this is just a propagandist pressure." The report claimed that the spokespersons of the Taliban regime did not reply to the requests for comment.

The report comes after the UN Special Representative Deborah Lyons met with the acting Foreign Minister of the Taliban regime, Amir Khan Muttaqi in Kabul on Tuesday Recently, the Taliban regime has been facing a renewed surge of resistance, especially in the provinces of Panjshir and Bamiyan. (ANI)

