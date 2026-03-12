Left Menu

FBI Alerts California on Potential Iranian Drone Threat Amid Rising Tensions

The FBI issued a warning to law enforcement about potential Iranian drone attacks in the U.S., particularly California, as retaliation for strikes on Iran. Despite no imminent threats, officials in California have heightened their security posture. The conflict has significant implications for global security and energy markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-03-2026 04:50 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 04:50 IST
FBI Alerts California on Potential Iranian Drone Threat Amid Rising Tensions

Last month, the FBI issued a warning to law enforcement agencies about possible Iranian drone attacks targeting the U.S., specifically California, in response to American military action against Iran. The alert was publicly revealed as the conflict escalated, following initial U.S.-Israeli bombardments of Iran.

Iran, seeking retaliation after its leaders were targeted in airstrikes, launched attacks using missiles and drones against Israel and Gulf states hosting U.S. forces. Although several U.S. soldiers were killed in an early attack on a Kuwaiti base, U.S. officials downplayed the risk of Iranian strikes on the mainland.

California Governor Gavin Newsom stated that there are no imminent threats, but the state has increased its security measures since the conflict began. The governor's office and local authorities are in constant coordination with federal partners, aiming to keep communities safe amid ongoing global tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

 Global
2
CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

 India
3
Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

 India
4
India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to ensure all help provided to Indians in West Asia: PM Modi in Kochi.

India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to en...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Performance-Based Contracts Offer a Smarter Way to Maintain Roads Worldwide

How Vesting Contracts Can Stabilize New Electricity Markets During Reform

From Classroom to Career: How Family Background Shapes Economic Mobility Today

Electric Vehicles Could Transform Urban Transport Across Developing Economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026