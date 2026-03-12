FBI Alerts California on Potential Iranian Drone Threat Amid Rising Tensions

Last month, the FBI issued a warning to law enforcement agencies about possible Iranian drone attacks targeting the U.S., specifically California, in response to American military action against Iran. The alert was publicly revealed as the conflict escalated, following initial U.S.-Israeli bombardments of Iran.

Iran, seeking retaliation after its leaders were targeted in airstrikes, launched attacks using missiles and drones against Israel and Gulf states hosting U.S. forces. Although several U.S. soldiers were killed in an early attack on a Kuwaiti base, U.S. officials downplayed the risk of Iranian strikes on the mainland.

California Governor Gavin Newsom stated that there are no imminent threats, but the state has increased its security measures since the conflict began. The governor's office and local authorities are in constant coordination with federal partners, aiming to keep communities safe amid ongoing global tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)