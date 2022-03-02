Left Menu

US committed to providing support to Ukraine: Blinken to FM Kuleba

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken talked by telephone with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and reiterated the United States' commitment to providing security, financial and other support to Ukraine, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a readout of the conversation on Wednesday.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 02-03-2022 22:16 IST | Created: 02-03-2022 22:16 IST
US committed to providing support to Ukraine: Blinken to FM Kuleba
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (File Image). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Washington [US], March 2 (ANI/Sputnik): US Secretary of State Antony Blinken talked by telephone with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and reiterated the United States' commitment to providing security, financial and other support to Ukraine, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a readout of the conversation on Wednesday.

"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba to reiterate the United States' commitment to providing security, financial, and humanitarian support as Ukraine faces increasingly brutal bombardment by Russian forces, including missile strikes on apartment buildings, hospitals, and a Holocaust memorial site," Price said. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese auto parts maker reports unauthorised access to server

Japanese auto parts maker reports unauthorised access to server

Japan
2
Science News Roundup: Ukraine gets Starlink internet terminals; Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex' and more

Science News Roundup: Ukraine gets Starlink internet terminals; Scientists p...

 Global
3
Nerve damage may explain some cases of long COVID -U.S. study

Nerve damage may explain some cases of long COVID -U.S. study

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex'; Breakthrough gene-editing technology belongs to Harvard, MIT -U.S. tribunal and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, no...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022