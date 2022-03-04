Malaysia ready to reopen international borders from March

Malaysia has officially signaled that it is ready to reopen to the world.

Following in the footsteps of its fellow Southeast Asian neighbors like Thailand and the Philippines, Malaysia's government advisory proposed reopening its borders. The meeting, which was held in early February, signals the country's rebound after it was shut off for nearly two years.

Travelers who are planning to visit the country can already start by filling out the Malaysia visa form online and obtaining their eVisa.

Although the exact reopening date is still not clear, the government's task force noted that it may be as early as March.

Malaysia's former Prime Minister, Muhyiddin Yassin, noted that "the reopening of borders has to be planned carefully in line with the current risk assessment."

To mitigate the risk of the highly contagious Omicron variant, the Malaysian government acknowledged the need for efficient COVID-19 testing (including before departure and after arriving), increased health and safety protocols, and rolling out booster shots for locals.

The current COVID-19 situation in Malaysia

Although there are a high number of new coronavirus cases, the situation in Malaysia has stabilized.

The country is exiting its fourth wave, which reached a record peak on February 24. Despite the number of cases, there are far fewer symptoms, hospitalizations, and people in intensive care. This is thanks to numerous vaccine rollouts and less severe symptoms from the strains that are currently found in the country.

In fact, the majority of Malaysians have received both doses of the vaccines — nearly 98% of adults and 88% of teenagers — and half of the adult population has received an additional booster dose.

Malaysia's plan to reopen

One of the first actions that Malaysia took to reopen was to convene a meeting between members of the National Recovery Council. On February 8, the council deliberated the country's reopening, including entry procedures, testing requirements, and other factors.

Chairman Yassin proposed that visitors traveling to Malaysia would need to provide a negative COVID-19 test before departing and take another test upon arrival. However, the standard mandatory quarantine would not be required.

This isn't Malaysia's first foray into opening its borders for foreigners, as the country tried out a 'travel corridor' with numerous neighbors at the end of 2021. The first pilot project was the Vaccinated Travel Lane arrangement between Malaysia and Indonesia, which was agreed upon last November.

The next travel corridor was between Malaysia and Singapore, which officially went into effect on December 20. After enacting the scheme, nearly 3,000 travelers took advantage of the travel corridor every day.

Finally, Malaysia's first foreign 'tourism bubble' was the island of Langkawi. In order to visit, travelers needed to present a negative PCR test, be fully vaccinated, take out a travel insurance policy, and have a direct flight (or transit through KL or Penang Airport).

Through trial and error, it seems that Malaysia is ready to open its borders to the world.

During a press conference last week, Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin noted that "Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob will announce the date [soon]. We already have a date, and we will leave it to him to announce."

Malaysia: Where to visit

While Malaysia's exact reopening date is still under wraps, it's never too early to start planning.

Malaysia, which covers nearly 330 thousand square kilometres and 13 states, is famed for its unique mix of beautiful beaches, buzzing metropolises, and abundant nature.

Most travelers typically start their trip in Kuala Lumpur, which is the country's capital and biggest city. Kuala Lumpur provides an excellent introduction to Malaysia's culture, as it has the National Museum of Malaysia, colorful Batu Caves, and the KLCC urban park.

Of course, it's impossible not to mention the Petronas Twin Towers when talking about the capital, as it is the symbol of Kuala Lumpur.

Those who prefer the peace and quiet of the countryside are sure to love the Cameron Highlands, which is a lush area of northern Malaysia that is home to tea plantations, flower orchards, gardens, and green hills.

Another atmospheric place that deserves a special mention is George Town, the colorful capital of Malaysia's Penang Island. Once known as a strategic trading hub, the city still retains its multicultural charm thanks to the numerous British colonial-era buildings, mosques, and shophouses that are unique to Southeast Asia.

Finally, intrepid travelers who are looking to go off the beaten path should definitely pay a visit to the state of Perak. Located on the western coast of the Malay Peninsula, Perak has so many unique and hidden gems that it would take a handful of trips to see them all!

Start off in Ipoh, the capital of Perak state, which is famed for its baroque railway station and colonial-era landmarks. Further south is Pangkor Island, which is surrounded by lush palm trees, overwater bungalows, and emerald waters.

However, that's not all — the island is home to the ruins of an old 17th-century Dutch fortress called Kota Belanda. Finally, those looking to escape to nature should add Belum Rainforest and Temenggor Lake to their itinerary, which are both in Perak.

(Devdiscourse's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The facts and opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of Devdiscourse and Devdiscourse does not claim any responsibility for the same.)