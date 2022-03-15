Time to admit Ukraine cannot become NATO member, says Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday said that it is time to admit that Ukraine will not become a North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) member, according to a media report. "It is clear that Ukraine is not a member of NATO, we understand this, we are adequate people. For years we have heard about supposedly open doors, but now we have also heard that we cannot enter there, and this is true and we need to admit it," Sputnik quoted Zelenskyy as saying at the meeting of leaders of the Joint Expeditionary Force.

Meanwhile, the United States has said that it will continue to assess what other forms of air defence it might be able to provide to Ukraine amid Russia's military operation, Sputnik reported citing envoy to NATO Julianne Smith. "You've heard the President and Secretary of Defense talk about the fact that we are continually assessing what additional needs our friends have. We will continue looking at what other aspects of or other forms of air defence we might be able to provide to Ukraine," the media outlet quoted Smith as saying.

"And of course, you've no doubt seen the news that Congress just recently approved an additional USD 13.6 billion of support for Ukraine. So this is an evolving story," he added. Notably, Zelenskyy on Monday urged NATO to impose a no-fly zone over his country or see its member states attacked by Russia.

In his virtual address, Zelenskyy said: "I reiterate that if you do not close our sky, it is only a matter of time before Russian missiles fall on your territory, on NATO territory, on the homes of NATO citizens." He spoke a day after thirty-five people were killed and more than 130 injured when Russian troops launched airstrikes on a military training ground, near the border with NATO member Poland. (ANI)

