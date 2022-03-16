Left Menu

Finland, Sweden to enhance security cooperation: Finnish Interior Ministry

Finland and Sweden seek to boost bilateral security collaboration amid changing security environment in the region, the Finnish Interior Ministry said on Wednesday.

Helsinki [Finland], March 16 (ANI/Sputnik): Finland and Sweden seek to boost bilateral security collaboration amid changing security environment in the region, the Finnish Interior Ministry said on Wednesday. Swedish Minister for Justice and Home Affairs Morgan Johansson will meet with his Finnish counterpart, Krista Mikkonen, later in the day as part of his visit to Helsinki. The sides will deliberate on strengthening the bilateral cooperation in civil preparedness, rescue services, police and coast guards operations, the statement read.

"We are facing complex global challenges to our security. Finland and Sweden are preparing for these challenges in close cooperation at both political and public official level. The challenges include not only changes in the security environment but also climate change and vulnerabilities of the increasingly digital society," Mikkonen was quoted as saying in the statement ahead of the meeting. On his part, Johansson said that the two countries are encountering various threats, including deteriorating security situation in neighboring states.

"Our societies are facing many different threats that we must address. The pandemic has posed a challenge for both of our countries, and the climate crisis is a global challenge. And now the security situation in our neighboring areas is weakening," Johansson was quoted as saying in the same statement. The statement added that in the wake of the recent security shift, it has become increasingly important that cooperation between Finland and Sweden is "close, intensive and direct at all levels."

During 2021, the countries have expanded their cooperation in civil preparedness issues related to the European Union and NATO, as well as in the field of joint exercises, statistics and research, the ministry added. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

