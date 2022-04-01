Nepal PM Sher Bahadur Deuba arrives in India for 3-day visit

Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba accompanied by a high-level delegation and his spouse Dr Arzu Deuba arrived in New Delhi here on Friday for his three-day visit to the country. The visit of Prime Minister Deuba is his first one since assuming office in July last year. Nepal's Prime Minister is visiting India at the invitation of PM Modi.

"A fond welcome to a special friend. PM of Nepal @SherBDeuba arrives in India for an official visit from 01-03 April 2022," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in a tweet. Deuba will meet External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar today. While on the second day of his visit, the Nepali Prime Minister will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House, besides other engagements.

Besides official engagements in New Delhi, the Prime Minister of Nepal will visit Varanasi, UP. In a press statement, the MEA said India and Nepal enjoy age-old special ties of friendship and cooperation. The last Head of State/Head of Government-level visit from Nepal was in May 2019, when then PM K P Oli visited India for the swearing-in ceremony of PM Modi and the Union Council of Ministers. Before that PM Modi had visited Nepal in August 2018 for the 4th BIMSTEC Summit in Kathmandu, which was preceded by a State Visit to Nepal in May 2018.

PM Modi had extended a congratulatory message to Sher Bahadur Deuba soon after he won the Vote of Confidence in Nepal's Parliament. This was followed by a congratulatory telephonic conversation on 19 July 2021. The most recent meeting between PM Modi and Sher Bahadur Deuba took place on November 2, 2021, on the sidelines of COP 26 in Glasgow. Sher Bahadur Deuba is a veteran politician of the Nepali Congress with a political career spanning over seven decades. This is Deuba's fifth tenure as PM. His first term was from September 1995 to March 1997.

He has visited India several times, both when in and out of power. This will be his fifth visit to India as PM, with the last visit being in August 2017. The previous three visits took place in 2004, 2002 and 1996. (ANI)

