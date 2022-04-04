Left Menu

Chief of the Army Staff MM Naravane lays wreath at Kranji War Memorial in Singapore

On the first day of his visit, Indian Army Chief General MM Naravane laid a wreath at Kranji War Memorial in Singapore and paid tributes to the soldiers who laid down their lives during the 2nd World War in Singapore.

ANI | Updated: 04-04-2022 12:43 IST | Created: 04-04-2022 12:43 IST
Chief of the Army Staff MM Naravane lays wreath at Kranji War Memorial in Singapore
COAS MM Naravane lays wreath at Kranji War Memorial in Singapore. Image Credit: ANI

On the first day of his visit, Indian Army Chief General MM Naravane laid a wreath at Kranji War Memorial in Singapore and paid tributes to the soldiers who laid down their lives during the 2nd World War in Singapore. "On the first day of the visit, General MM Naravane #COAS laid a wreath at #Kranji War Memorial, #Singapore and paid tributes to the soldiers who laid down their lives during the 2nd World War in #Singapore," Indian Army tweeted on Monday.

General MM Naravane has proceeded on a three-day (April 4 to 6) visit to Singapore. The Army Chief is also scheduled to call on with the Minister of Defence, Chief of Singapore Army and other senior dignitaries where he will discuss avenues for enhancing India-Singapore defence relations.

The COAS will also visit the Infantry Gunnery Tactical Simulation and Wargame Centre, Regional HADR Coordination Centre, Info Fusion Centre and the Changi Naval Base. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Blasts heard in Russian city of Belgorod near border with Ukraine - witnesses

Blasts heard in Russian city of Belgorod near border with Ukraine - witnesse...

 Russian Federation
2
Study reveals rampaging strength of flash droughts

Study reveals rampaging strength of flash droughts

 Texas
3
Maharashtra: Metal ring, spherical object found in Sindewahi after yesterday's meteor shower

Maharashtra: Metal ring, spherical object found in Sindewahi after yesterday...

 India
4
Global Ports says it was not involved in allowing the superyacht to dock at Bodrum

Global Ports says it was not involved in allowing the superyacht to dock at ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022