Chief of the Army Staff MM Naravane lays wreath at Kranji War Memorial in Singapore

On the first day of his visit, Indian Army Chief General MM Naravane laid a wreath at Kranji War Memorial in Singapore and paid tributes to the soldiers who laid down their lives during the 2nd World War in Singapore. "On the first day of the visit, General MM Naravane #COAS laid a wreath at #Kranji War Memorial, #Singapore and paid tributes to the soldiers who laid down their lives during the 2nd World War in #Singapore," Indian Army tweeted on Monday.

General MM Naravane has proceeded on a three-day (April 4 to 6) visit to Singapore. The Army Chief is also scheduled to call on with the Minister of Defence, Chief of Singapore Army and other senior dignitaries where he will discuss avenues for enhancing India-Singapore defence relations.

The COAS will also visit the Infantry Gunnery Tactical Simulation and Wargame Centre, Regional HADR Coordination Centre, Info Fusion Centre and the Changi Naval Base. (ANI)

