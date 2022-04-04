Left Menu

Political instability in Pakistan is endemic, says Director of Research at South Asia Democratic Forum

In an online conversation on the future of Pakistan, Siegfried O. Wolf, Director of Research at South Asia Democratic Forum (SADF), said that political instability in Pakistan is endemic.

ANI | Brussels | Updated: 04-04-2022 22:20 IST | Created: 04-04-2022 22:19 IST
Political instability in Pakistan is endemic, says Director of Research at South Asia Democratic Forum
Siegfried O. Wolf, Director of Research at South Asia Democratic Forum (YouTube: SADF). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Belgium

In an online conversation on the future of Pakistan, Siegfried O. Wolf, Director of Research at South Asia Democratic Forum (SADF), said that political instability in Pakistan is endemic. South Asia Democratic Forum (SADF), a Brussels-based think tank, held an online session on the future of Pakistan and the human rights situation in the country, moderated by SADF's director Paulo Casaca.

The conversation was focused on the human rights situation in the country and several complementary sides to the problem were addressed. Willy Fautre, Director and Co-Founder of 'Human Rights without Frontiers' (HRWF), had many concise numbers and facts to share on the situation in Pakistan and called it a 'grim' situation. He noted that Pakistan restains freedom of speech and has many unjustified restrictions.

Among other issues, he pointed out that violent attacks on freedom of religion and on all minorities; the Ahmadi Muslim minority for instance which is banned, faces violence and jail. It was noted that Pakistan's 4,600 death row prisoners are mostly from marginalized sectors of society. A generalized lack of protection against all sorts of injustice and violence, from anonymous beatings to extrajudicial killings to law-enforced death row sentences linked to blasphemy laws, was also discussed.

Tabassum Yousaf, a Karachi-based lawyer, defended the rights of minorities, children, and victims of various forms of discrimination. "The problem is that laws and mechanisms are either not enforced at all or enforced in such a way that victims of discrimination are not protected," the lawyer said adding, "It is hard to imagine the levels of injustice, violence, and indeed terror faced by minorities in Pakistan, namely female members of minority religions who are victims of kidnappings and forced marriages."

Shahid Mobeen, founder of the 'Association of Pakistani Christians in Italy noted, "Islamabad serves the world with some of the most horrifying examples of Christianophobia and antisemitism while daring to accuse others of Islamophobia." "Islamabad's policies have done much to contribute to the type of religious extremism that can foster Islamophobia in less well-informed sections of the non-Muslim world," he concluded. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Blasts heard in Russian city of Belgorod near border with Ukraine - witnesses

Blasts heard in Russian city of Belgorod near border with Ukraine - witnesse...

 Russian Federation
2
US increases oil imports from Russia by 43% : Russian Official

US increases oil imports from Russia by 43% : Russian Official

 Russia
3
Operating hours at Home Affairs offices to extend

Operating hours at Home Affairs offices to extend

South Africa
4
Study reveals rampaging strength of flash droughts

Study reveals rampaging strength of flash droughts

 Texas

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022