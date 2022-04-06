Pakistan: PTI members of Sindh Assembly hang effigy symbolising 'traitors' involved in toppling Imran Khan govt, raise slogans

The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) members of the Sindh Assembly on Wednesday hanged an effigy symbolising "traitors" allegedly involved in toppling the Imran Khan government, according to Pakistani media. "Hang the traitors," said the PTI members of the provincial assembly (MPAs).

Notably, this comes as the caretaker Prime Minister had alleged a "foreign conspiracy" to oust him. In an address to the nation, Imran Khan had raised a "foreign conspiracy" charge amid the opposition's growing confidence about the no-trust motion against his government.

He also mentioned "United States" in this context and then immediately changed tack to say "foreign country". Further, National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri also rejected the no-trust vote against Imran Khan alleging "foreign conspiracy" and terming the motion "unconstitutional".

Following this, Pakistani President Arif Alvi dissolved the National Assembly on the proposal of Imran Khan, with the elections to hold in ninety days. However, Imran Khan will continue as the Prime Minister until the caretaker Prime Minister is appointed, said the President as the Supreme Court is looking into the matter of National Assembly dissolution. (ANI)

