Left Menu

MEA defends Myanmar's participation in BIMSTEC, hopes for restoration of democracy in country

Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday while citing Myanmar's geographical importance defended the country's participation in the BIMSTEC virtual summit and added that India desires to see the restoration of democracy in Myanmar.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2022 19:47 IST | Created: 07-04-2022 19:47 IST
MEA defends Myanmar's participation in BIMSTEC, hopes for restoration of democracy in country
Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday while citing Myanmar's geographical importance defended the country's participation in the BIMSTEC virtual summit and added that India desires to see the restoration of democracy in Myanmar. The fifth Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) virtual summit on March 30 was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the heads of seven member countries of the bloc comprising India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Thailand, Nepal and Bhutan.

While replying to Myanmar's participation in the BIMSTEC virtual summit, MEA spokesperson Bagchi emphasized that Myanmar is an important member of the grouping with important geography that can determine the success of BIMSTEC. "Let me emphasize that BIMSTEC is a grouping organized around the geography of the Bay of Bengal. It focuses of course on economic development cooperation. We feel it adds real value to the lives of our people. Activities include cooperation for the effective implementation of SDGs target cooperation and build capacities in disaster management among others. Myanmar is an important member of the grouping with important geography that can determine the success of BIMSTEC," he said during the press conference.

He also added that India respects the decision of Sri Lanka, the chair of the BIMSTEC virtual summit which allowed the Myanmar Foreign Minister to attend the summit in virtual mode. "The decision of the chair, Sri Lanka in this case, which we respected, was that the Myanmar Foreign Minister attend the summit in virtual mode," the MEA spokesperson noted.

The 'Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC)' is a regional multilateral organization. Its members lie in the littoral and adjacent areas of the Bay of Bengal, constituting a contiguous regional unity. Bagchi also reiterated India's desire to see the restoration of Democracy in Myanmar. "We have always welcomed participation by Myanmar in BIMSTIC activities and as regards to our position on developments in Myanmar since last year, we have made clear where we stand and there has been no change in our desire to see the restoration of Democracy in Myanmar," he added.

Notably, the Myanmar military junta took control of the country following a coup on February 1 last year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Axiom Mission 1: SpaceX Falcon 9, Dragon rolled out to launchpad ahead of Friday’s flight

Axiom Mission 1: SpaceX Falcon 9, Dragon rolled out to launchpad ahead of Fr...

 United States
2
Russia pays rubles to holders of Eurobonds for first time

Russia pays rubles to holders of Eurobonds for first time

Russia
3
Science News Roundup: Gilead's remdesivir fails to show benefit in European trial; no fetus risk seen with first-trimester vaccination; First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch and more

Science News Roundup: Gilead's remdesivir fails to show benefit in European ...

 Global
4
Amazon tops LinkedIn’s 2022 Top Companies list in America

Amazon tops LinkedIn’s 2022 Top Companies list in America

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022