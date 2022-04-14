Left Menu

Rajnath Singh boasts of "strengthened" military relationship between India and the US

Taking to social media on Thursday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh boasted of the "strengthened" military connection between India and the United States.

(photo/twitter:Rajnath Singh) Rajnath Singh visits various training sites of USARPAC located on island Oahu. Image Credit: ANI
"Visited various training sites of @USARPAC located around the island of Oahu. The Military to Military relationship between India and the United States has been strengthened in recent years." tweeted Singh, who recently paid a visit to several training sites of the U.S. Army Pacific (USARPAC), located on the Oahu Island.

Rajnath Singh visited the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command situated in Hawaii on Tuesday. He was honourably greeted by the USINDOPACOM Commander, Admiral John Aquilino. Both the parties discussed in detail to enhance and empower the military union between India and the US. They agreed in working cooperatively for the betterment of both countries. (ANI)

