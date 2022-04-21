Japanese Defense Minister plans to visit US in early May

Left Menu

Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi plans to visit the United States in early May, the Kyodo news agency reported, citing sources.

Updated: 21-04-2022 07:57 IST | Created: 21-04-2022 07:57 IST
Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi . Image Credit: ANI
Tokyo [Japan], April 21 (ANI/Sputnik): Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi plans to visit the United States in early May, the Kyodo news agency reported, citing sources.

Kishi is expected to meet with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin to discuss cooperation on the situation in Ukraine and North Korea.

The exact dates of the visit are currently being agreed upon, the agency said. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

