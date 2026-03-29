Tragedy Strikes Derby: Car Hits Pedestrians

A man has been arrested following a distressing incident in Derby city, where multiple pedestrians were hit by a car on Saturday night. The Times reported the arrest, citing local police sources.

Witnesses recount the chaotic scene as first responders swiftly attended to the seriously injured victims. Ambulance crews provided immediate medical care at the site, stabilizing the injured before transferring them to the hospital for further treatment.

The police remain on scene, actively piecing together the sequence of events that led to this harrowing occurrence. As investigations continue, the community grapples with shock and concern over the safety of city streets.

(With inputs from agencies.)