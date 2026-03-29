Sailboats Rescued: Humanitarian Aid Journey to Cuba Amidst Adversity
Two sailboats carrying humanitarian aid from Mexico to Cuba were located after going off the grid due to bad weather. The vessels, carrying eight people, arrived safely in Havana, escorted by Mexico's navy. Their mission underscores global solidarity as Cuba faces a humanitarian crisis exacerbated by the US fuel blockade.
- Country:
- Cuba
After days of silence, two sailboats carrying humanitarian aid from Mexico to Cuba have successfully arrived in Havana. Located 80 nautical miles northwest of the Cuban capital, the vessels went missing earlier due to adverse weather conditions.
Adnaan Stumo, the convoy's coordinator, emphasized that despite difficult conditions at sea, the crew remained safe. The boats, escorted by Mexico's navy, are on a mission to deliver essential aid to Cubans, amid increasing international solidarity.
This mission highlights mounting global efforts to support Cuba as it grapples with a humanitarian crisis fueled by a US-imposed fuel blockade, which has led to widespread blackouts and shortages.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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