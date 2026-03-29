Kennedy Shines Again: A Sprint to Commonwealth Glory

In a captivating display of athletic prowess, Lachlan Kennedy clinched victory over teenage sensation Gout Gout at Australia's premier one-day athletics event in Melbourne. Kennedy clocked a remarkable 20.38 seconds in the 200 meters at the Maurie Plant meet, edging out his 18-year-old rival by a mere 0.05 seconds.

Undeterred by the competition, Kennedy expressed confidence in his pursuit of Commonwealth Games gold this year, stating his love for the attention that comes with winning. Despite a strong start from Kennedy, the gap between him and Gout narrowed significantly over the final stretch.

Gout, who made headlines for breaking longstanding Australian sprint records in 2024, vowed to return stronger. He acknowledged Kennedy's performance while expressing determination to compete in future events. The friendly rivalry between the two athletes promises an exciting narrative for the national and international athletics scene.