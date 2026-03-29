Pentagon Prepares for Ground Operations in Iran

The Pentagon is preparing for extended ground operations in Iran, with plans involving Special Operations and conventional infantry troops, according to the Washington Post's report on Saturday. The preparations come amid speculation regarding President Donald Trump's decision on whether to approve these military strategies.

The Trump administration has already deployed U.S. Marines to the Middle East, as the conflict in Iran continues into its fifth week. The Pentagon is also contemplating sending thousands of soldiers from the U.S. Army's 82nd Airborne to the region, indicating a significant increase in military presence.

While these military preparations are underway, the approval of these plans by President Trump remains ambiguous, leaving the future course of action uncertain. Reports suggest the administration is adopting a cautious approach, considering the broader implications of intensified military engagement in Iran.