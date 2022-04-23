Left Menu

Malaysia reports 6,342 new COVID-19 infections, 12 new deaths

Malaysia reported 6,342 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Friday, bringing the national total to 4,421,443, according to the health ministry.

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], April 23 (ANI/Xinhua): Malaysia reported 6,342 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Friday, bringing the national total to 4,421,443, according to the health ministry. There are 20 new imported cases, with 6,322 being local transmissions, data released by the ministry showed.

A further 12 deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 35,482. The ministry reported 9,111 new recoveries, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 4,300,558. Among 85,403 active cases, 91 are being held in intensive care and 61 of those are in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 63,169 vaccine doses administered on Friday and 84.8 per cent of the population have received at least one dose. Of them, 81 per cent are fully vaccinated and 49 per cent have received boosters. (ANI/Xinhua)

