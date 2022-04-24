Slovenia opens polling places for parliamentary elections

Ljubljana [Slovenia]. April 24 (ANI/Sputnik): Polling places have been opened in Slovenia for the National Assembly elections, with nearly 1.7 million people eligible to cast their ballots, the State Election Commission announced on Sunday. Of 90 lawmakers in the Slovenian National Assembly, 88 are elected in eight 11-seat constituencies by open list proportional representation. Two remaining lawmakers are chosen by the Italian and Hungarian minorities. The voting kicked off at 07:00 local time (05:00 GMT) and will be completed at 19:00 (17:00 GMT).

"There are 1,695,766 people eligible to vote, including 106,753 located abroad," the election commission said. Slovenia has already held early voting from April 19-21, with 130,151 citizens casting their ballots, which accounts for 7.67% of all voters.

Over 20 political blocs and parties are competing for parliamentary seats in Slovenia, including the ruling right-wing Slovenian Democratic Party (SDP) headed by incumbent Prime Minister Janez Jansa and the centre-left Freedom Movement formally known as the Green Actions Party and led by Robert Golob, which are considered as the front runners. The latest opinion polls dated April 22 showed that neither of the parties would secure an absolute majority, yet the Freedom Movement would win with 27% of the votes, while the SDP would receive 23.5%. (ANI/Sputnik)

