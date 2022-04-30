Police constable killed in blast at Pakistan's Charsadda district

Terrorists triggered an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in Pakistan's Charsadda district on Friday in which a police constable lost his life. A police officer also got severe injuries. The terrorists planted the IED in proximity to the outside boundary wall of the Nesata police station, reported the Dawn newspaper. After the bomb exploded, it killed police constable Rahim Shah while wounding the other police officer. The injured was later transferred to the district headquarters hospital where he was said to be in a stable condition.

The blast ruined the main gate of the police station including a part of the main boundary wall as well. After the explosion, the police cordoned off the region. Later, a search operation was conducted to investigate and arrest the culprits behind the attack, reported the Dawn newspaper. Later, the police lodged an FIR against unknown criminals.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's Bajaur district witnessed a similar incident injuring four civilians. According to Abdul Samad Khan, the district police officer, the four men were returning home when a bomb exploded on the road near them. The officer added that two of the injured were admitted to the district headquarters hospital while the other two who were wounded were shifted to Peshawar hospital owing to their critical condition. The Divisional Police Officer affirmed that the investigation to identify the miscreants was in process to ascertain the motive behind the explosion. (ANI)

