Left Menu

Tribute paid to World War II fallen soldiers at French War Memorial in Puducherry

National Day of Commemoration of the Victory on May 8, 1945, the end of the second world war, was observed at the French War Memorial in Puducherry on Sunday.

ANI | Puducherry | Updated: 08-05-2022 13:33 IST | Created: 08-05-2022 13:33 IST
Tribute paid to World War II fallen soldiers at French War Memorial in Puducherry
Tribute paid to World War II fallen soldiers at French War Memorial in Puducherry . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

National Day of Commemoration of the Victory on May 8, 1945, the end of the second world war, was observed at the French War Memorial in Puducherry on Sunday. On the 77th anniversary of the end of the Second World War, a tribute was paid at French War Memorial to those who lost their lives in the war.

The day celebrates the formal acceptance by the Allies of World War II of Germany's unconditional surrender of its armed forces on Tuesday, 8 May 1945. Second World War was a global war that lasted from 1939 to 1945. World War II also led to causalities among the French military. Notably, Puducherry has a French colonial heritage. The prospering trade of Puducherry attracted the French which led to the French settlement in Puducherry in 1674 A.D.

The French acquired Mahe in 1720, Yanam in 1731, and Karaikal in 1738. The British captured the city from the French but returned it following the Treaty of Paris in 1763. This Anglo-French war continued until 1814 A.D. France had control over the settlements of Puducherry, Mahe, Yanam, Karaikal, and Chandernagar even during the British period until 1954.

It was a reign of one hundred and thirty-eight years under the French and finally, on 31st October 1954, they left the Indian shores following de facto transfer of power. Later, the Indian government agreed to the continuation of the existing French institutions of a scientific or cultural character and, by agreement between the two Governments, to the granting of facilities for the opening of establishments of the same character.

Moreover, during the French elections, the Union Territory of Puducherry with over 4,000 French citizens residing in the former colony exercised their franchise to vote. France offers its citizens abroad, who are over 18 years of age and have registered to be on the electoral list in the Consulate General of France to vote in person, in their country of residence, an opportunity to vote for the presidential elections, referendums, legislative elections, European elections and elections of the councilors of French citizens abroad. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter re-establishes contact with Perseverance rover

NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter re-establishes contact with Perseverance rover

 United States
2
Check out these stunning pictures captured by NASA's Chandra telescope

Check out these stunning pictures captured by NASA's Chandra telescope

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Obesity may weaken vaccine protection; unvaccinated Omicron patients face risk from variants; SpaceX capsule splashes down, bringing 4 astronauts home from 6-month mission and more

Science News Roundup: Obesity may weaken vaccine protection; unvaccinated Om...

 Global
4
Berlin police looking into device disabled at residence housing Russian media

Berlin police looking into device disabled at residence housing Russian medi...

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022