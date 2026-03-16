Gyan Bharatam: Preserving India's Manuscript Heritage

In a significant move aimed at preserving India's cultural heritage, the government on Monday announced a nationwide survey for the documentation, conservation, and digitisation of manuscripts under the 'Gyan Bharatam' initiative.

The initiative, which was revealed in the Union Budget 2025-26, seeks to reach the district level, with plans to conserve and digitise a vast collection of manuscripts, bringing them into a digital repository. In previous efforts, over 7.5 lakh manuscripts have already been digitised.

The Union Culture Minister, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, emphasized that this initiative strives to blend cultural preservation with human capital development, aiming to inspire future generations through ancient Indian knowledge. The project, aligned with Viksit Bharat 2047, has received financial endorsement amounting to Rs 491.66 crore for 2025-2031.