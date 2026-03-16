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Political Firestorm Over Gas Cylinder Crisis

BJP MP Arun Singh accused opposition parties of exacerbating India's cooking gas crisis by hoarding cylinders amid the West Asia turmoil. While Singh defended government actions, Congress MP Shaktisinh Gohil criticized the reliance on West Asian gas and non-alignment policy abandonment, citing a shortage of strategic reserves.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2026 18:48 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 18:48 IST
Political Firestorm Over Gas Cylinder Crisis
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In a heated debate over the Appropriation Bill, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Arun Singh levied accusations against the Congress and Samajwadi Party for allegedly hoarding gas cylinders, further straining the cooking gas supply amid the West Asia crisis.

Singh asserted that government-allocated funds are destined for critical sectors like welfare for the poor and farmers, as well as maintaining national development. He dismissed opposition criticism regarding an economic stabilization fund, labeling it a necessary cautionary measure.

While Singh touted Prime Minister Modi's global diplomatic success, Congress MP Shaktisinh Gohil expressed concerns over India's foreign policy direction and alleged LPG supply crisis, emphasizing the lack of strategic reserves and vulnerabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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