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EU Calls for Clarity Amid Tensions in Persian Gulf

European nations press for details on US President Trump's strategy and the timeline for the ongoing conflict in Iran, while weighing participation in a security coalition for the Persian Gulf. The war, initiated by US and Israeli airstrikes, impacts worldwide energy prices and global supply chains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 16-03-2026 18:48 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 18:48 IST
EU Calls for Clarity Amid Tensions in Persian Gulf
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  • Belgium

European countries are seeking clarity on US President Donald Trump's strategy for the Iran conflict and its possible timeline as they consider his call for a coalition to secure the Persian Gulf.

Germany's Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul stresses the need for the US and Israel to clearly define their military objectives, while the EU discusses extending its naval mission to protect shipping routes.

The war, prompted by joint US-Israeli airstrikes, has disrupted global energy prices and supply chains, leading to possible shortages and increased prices for a wide range of goods.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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