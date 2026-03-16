EU Calls for Clarity Amid Tensions in Persian Gulf

European countries are seeking clarity on US President Donald Trump's strategy for the Iran conflict and its possible timeline as they consider his call for a coalition to secure the Persian Gulf.

Germany's Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul stresses the need for the US and Israel to clearly define their military objectives, while the EU discusses extending its naval mission to protect shipping routes.

The war, prompted by joint US-Israeli airstrikes, has disrupted global energy prices and supply chains, leading to possible shortages and increased prices for a wide range of goods.

(With inputs from agencies.)