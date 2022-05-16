Left Menu

Sweden to oppose deployment of NATO nuclear weapons, military bases: Ruling Party

The ruling Swedish Social Democratic Party said on Sunday that it would oppose the deployment of NATO nuclear weapons and military bases on its territory should the country join the alliance.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 16-05-2022 11:05 IST | Created: 16-05-2022 11:05 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
Moscow [Russia], May 16 (ANI/Sputnik): The ruling Swedish Social Democratic Party said on Sunday that it would oppose the deployment of NATO nuclear weapons and military bases on its territory should the country join the alliance.

"Social Democrats will work to have Sweden express unilateral reservations against the deployment of nuclear weapons and permanent bases on the Swedish territory if NATO approves its membership application," the party said in a statement.

Earlier on Sunday, the party made the official decision to back the country's bid for NATO membership. It comes hours after the country's neighbour Finland announced the official decision to join NATO. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

