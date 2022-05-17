Ten people die in China after van plunges into river

Ten people were killed in the Chinese city of Shaoguan after van plunged into a river, local media reported. Shaoguan city is located in southern Chinese province of Guangdong and hosts a population of more than 2.5 million.

The accident happened at around 5:20 pm on Monday when the van carrying ten people fell into a river from a dam in Zhenjiang District, Shaoguan City, Xinhua reported citing a statement from the municipal government's information office. The report further said that the cause of the accident is still uncertain and under investigation. (ANI)

