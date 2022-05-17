Ten people die in China after van plunges into river

Left Menu

Ten people were killed in the Chinese city of Shaoguan after van plunged into a river, local media reported.

ANI | Beijing | Updated: 17-05-2022 17:43 IST | Created: 17-05-2022 17:43 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Ten people were killed in the Chinese city of Shaoguan after van plunged into a river, local media reported. Shaoguan city is located in southern Chinese province of Guangdong and hosts a population of more than 2.5 million.

The accident happened at around 5:20 pm on Monday when the van carrying ten people fell into a river from a dam in Zhenjiang District, Shaoguan City, Xinhua reported citing a statement from the municipal government's information office. The report further said that the cause of the accident is still uncertain and under investigation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

