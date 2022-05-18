Left Menu

US charges its citizen, 4 Chinese nationals for espionage

The United States charged four Chinese nationals and a US citizen allegedly for spying on pro-democracy activists and rights leaders, a Russian news agency reported on Thursday citing the US Department of Justice.

18-05-2022
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
The United States charged four Chinese nationals and a US citizen allegedly for spying on pro-democracy activists and rights leaders, a Russian news agency reported on Thursday citing the US Department of Justice. A press release by the department said that a US citizen Shujun Wang and four Chinese intelligence officers identified as Feng He, Jie Ji, Ming Li, and Keqing Lu were charged by the US court with espionage.

"An indictment was returned yesterday in federal court in Brooklyn charging Shujun Wang, a US citizen and Queens resident, and four officials from China's Ministry of State Security (MSS), with conspiracy and other charges related to an espionage and transnational repression scheme," the Sputnik reported citing the press release. American national Shujun Wang was previously arrested on March 16 pursuant to a criminal complaint and will be arraigned at a later date, but the other four remain at large, the release added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

