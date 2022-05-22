Left Menu

Earthquake of magnitude 5.8 Richter scale hits Japan

An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 Richter scale hit Fukushima and other prefectures in Japan's east and northeast at 12.24 pm (local time) on Sunday, the Japan Times reported.

ANI | Tokyo | Updated: 22-05-2022 11:55 IST | Created: 22-05-2022 11:55 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 Richter scale hit Fukushima and other prefectures in Japan's east and northeast at 12.24 pm (local time) on Sunday, the Japan Times reported. The focus of the quake was at a depth of about 30 kilometers in the Pacific off Ibaraki Prefecture, the Japanese Meteorological Agency said.

It registered a lower 5 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale to 7 in the city of Iwaki in Fukushima while in some other parts of Fukushima it registered 4 and 3 in the neighbouring prefectures of Miyagi, Yamagata, Ibaraki, and Niigata. However, there was no threat of a tsunami, and no injuries or damages were reported as of now, reported the Japan Times. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

