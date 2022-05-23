Left Menu

Denmark to provide Harpoon Anti-Ship Missiles, Launchers to Ukraine

Denmark is providing Ukraine with a Harpoon launcher and missiles to defend its coasts amid Russia's special military operation, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Monday.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 23-05-2022 22:53 IST | Created: 23-05-2022 22:53 IST
Washington [US], May 23 (ANI/Sputnik): Denmark is providing Ukraine with a Harpoon launcher and missiles to defend its coasts amid Russia's special military operation, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Monday.

"Grateful to Denmark, which announced today that it will provide a harpoon launcher and missiles to help Ukraine defend its coast," Austin said during a press conference after the second meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group. (ANI/Sputnik)

