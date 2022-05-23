Denmark to provide Harpoon Anti-Ship Missiles, Launchers to Ukraine

Washington [US], May 23 (ANI/Sputnik): Denmark is providing Ukraine with a Harpoon launcher and missiles to defend its coasts amid Russia's special military operation, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Monday.

"Grateful to Denmark, which announced today that it will provide a harpoon launcher and missiles to help Ukraine defend its coast," Austin said during a press conference after the second meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group. (ANI/Sputnik)

