Pakistan Journalist association stands by senior scribes booked in sedition cases

The Pakistan Journalist association on Monday staged a protest outside the Karachi Press Club condemning the registration of FIRs against the senior journalists who were booked under sedition cases for allegedly criticizing state institutions. A large number of journalists, associations' office-bearers, media workers, politicians, and people from various walks of life including civil society gathered in the protest to show solidarity with the anchorpersons of the Pakistan media, Arshad Sharif, Sabir Shakir, and others, ARY News reported.

The protestors condemned the federal government for using suppressive tactics to pressurize the media for reporting the issues and warned that if the government continues to use such tactics in the country, they will hold more protests. As per the emerged reports multiple on Sunday, FIRs have been filed against senior journalists and they are booked under sedition cases for allegedly criticising state institutions.

These journalists are commonly understood to be closer to the Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) political party. This comes as PTI Chairman Imran Khan condemned the filing of FIRs against the journalists and branded it "political retaliation". He alleged that the government was behind the "fake FIRs" and said it was "absolutely unacceptable", reported Dawn.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's media regulator Pakistan Electronic Media Regulation Authority (PEMRA) on Monday warned the TV channels against airing content that "ridicules" state institutions, especially the judiciary and the army. Earlier, the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) called upon the government to revoke the 'black laws' gagging media freedom in the country and also asked it to ensure the complete freedom of the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA). The body further stated that the government should start a meaningful dialogue with the media stakeholders.

These demands by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) of the PFUJ in three resolutions were adopted at the concluding session of its three-day meeting. These resolutions were related to the government-media relationship, violence against the journalists, and deteriorating working conditions in the media due to the non-implementation of labour laws. (ANI)

