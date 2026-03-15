BJP's Vision for a New Dawn in West Bengal

In a bold statement, West Bengal BJP president Samik Bhattacharya accused the ruling TMC of depriving citizens of their fundamental rights, pledging that a 'new dawn' awaits should the BJP secure victory in the imminent assembly elections.

Bhattacharya sharply criticized the current TMC government for allegedly denying citizens access to essential amenities like clean drinking water and housing, as well as their democratic right to vote freely. He assured that under BJP rule, a governance system inclusive of all community voices would be established.

He highlighted party promises such as enforcing the Seventh Pay Commission's recommendations and providing monthly financial aid to women, while also applauding the Election Commission for the two-phase polling plan. Elections are slated for April 23 and 29, with results declared on May 4.

(With inputs from agencies.)