Erdogan, Putin discuss Ukraine crisis

Amid the ongoing Ukraine crisis, Russian President Vladimir Putin held telephonic talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday. "Regional issues were discussed, such as the Russian operation in Ukraine, as well as Turkish-Russian relations," Erdogan said, adding that steps were needed that will minimize the negative consequences of the war.

In order to strengthen confidence by quickly restoring the ground for peace between Russia and Ukraine, President Erdogan proposed holding meeting with Russia, Ukraine and the United Nations in Istanbul and play a role in a possible monitoring mechanism if both sides agree in principle. This report comes amid warship Moskva sank in the Black Sea while being towed amid a storm as the warship was badly damaged, following detonation of ammunition.

Erdogan, furthermore stated during the talks that "attacks by the terrorist organization PKK/ YPG [Kurdistan Workers' Party] against Turkey and the Syrian civilian population continue in Syria." Ukraine used the Turkish-made Bayraktar drones in its military operation against the self-proclaimed Luhansk and Donetsk people's republics in the southeast (Donbas) as Turkey wanted to be the mediator in Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The war in Ukraine has created an unprecedented humanitarian crisis with more than 5 million Ukrainian fleeing to neighbouring Western countries, according to the UNHCR data. Notably, Russia launched a "special military operation" in Ukraine on February 24, which the West has termed an unwarranted war. As a result of this, the western countries have also imposed several crippling sanctions on Moscow. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)