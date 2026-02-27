Chetganj Shop Heist: Undergarment Mystery Unfolds
Three women are accused of stealing undergarments worth Rs 10,000 from a shop in Chetganj. CCTV footage captured the act, and one of the accused, a former trader's association president, claims innocence. The shop owner reported the theft after a stock check revealed missing inventory.
In an unusual theft case, three women are alleged to have stolen undergarments valued at Rs 10,000 from a shop in Chetganj, according to police reports released Friday.
Shop owner Sudeep Singh reported the incident after a stock check, suspecting the theft took place when the salesgirl was retrieving items inside.
CCTV evidence has been submitted, identifying one suspect as a former trader's association president. Sunita Soni, one of the accused, has publicly denied wrongdoing, claiming ignorance about the actions of her companions. Police investigations are ongoing.
