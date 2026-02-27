Chetganj Shop Heist: Undergarment Mystery Unfolds

In an unusual theft case, three women are alleged to have stolen undergarments valued at Rs 10,000 from a shop in Chetganj, according to police reports released Friday.

Shop owner Sudeep Singh reported the incident after a stock check, suspecting the theft took place when the salesgirl was retrieving items inside.

CCTV evidence has been submitted, identifying one suspect as a former trader's association president. Sunita Soni, one of the accused, has publicly denied wrongdoing, claiming ignorance about the actions of her companions. Police investigations are ongoing.