India's First CXO Pickleball League: Where Business Meets Sport

In a pioneering venture, the Hiranandani Group's Regalia Business Parks has collaborated with Grav8 Sports to launch India's first-ever CXO Pickleball League, called the 'Regalia CXO Pickleball League'. The initiative marks a significant step in fusing corporate culture with the rising sport of pickleball, offering a platform where business leadership meets sporting dynamism.

Following a successful inaugural event in Mumbai, the league will now expand to major Indian cities, including Delhi and Bangalore, with a grand finale in Goa. Last year's debut created substantial excitement with an exhibition match featuring notable figures like Saina Nehwal, who is also the brand ambassador for the league.

Designed to foster networking and wellness among executives, the league has been positioned as a premium platform for business networking, potentially surpassing golf in popularity. This strategic collaboration aims to enhance professional connections and active lifestyles within the corporate sector.