Left Menu

India's First CXO Pickleball League: Where Business Meets Sport

The Hiranandani Group's Regalia Business Parks partners with Grav8 Sports, founded by RJ Anmol, to launch India's first CXO Pickleball League. The league blends business leadership with pickleball's popularity. Expanding beyond Mumbai, it will visit cities like Delhi and Goa, promoting executive wellness and business networking.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 27-02-2026 12:53 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 12:53 IST
India's First CXO Pickleball League: Where Business Meets Sport
  • Country:
  • United States

In a pioneering venture, the Hiranandani Group's Regalia Business Parks has collaborated with Grav8 Sports to launch India's first-ever CXO Pickleball League, called the 'Regalia CXO Pickleball League'. The initiative marks a significant step in fusing corporate culture with the rising sport of pickleball, offering a platform where business leadership meets sporting dynamism.

Following a successful inaugural event in Mumbai, the league will now expand to major Indian cities, including Delhi and Bangalore, with a grand finale in Goa. Last year's debut created substantial excitement with an exhibition match featuring notable figures like Saina Nehwal, who is also the brand ambassador for the league.

Designed to foster networking and wellness among executives, the league has been positioned as a premium platform for business networking, potentially surpassing golf in popularity. This strategic collaboration aims to enhance professional connections and active lifestyles within the corporate sector.

TRENDING

1
Jammu & Kashmir's Historic Ranji Trophy Journey and Auqib Nabi's Rise

Jammu & Kashmir's Historic Ranji Trophy Journey and Auqib Nabi's Rise

 India
2
Apple Growers Rally Against US Import Duty Concessions

Apple Growers Rally Against US Import Duty Concessions

 India
3
Local Ceasefire Strikes Balance for Zaporizhzhia Safety Amid Energy Tensions

Local Ceasefire Strikes Balance for Zaporizhzhia Safety Amid Energy Tensions

 Global
4
Drone Drama: Suspicious Movement Sparks Security Operation on LoC

Drone Drama: Suspicious Movement Sparks Security Operation on LoC

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s Energy Revolution Lights Homes While Emissions Quietly Rise

Why Children in Northern Rwanda Are Still Stunted Despite Green Fields

Germany’s Flood Risk Grows as Development Spreads into Hazard Zones

Unequal Laws and Weak Enforcement Still Limit Women’s Work Opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026