China: 14,427 affected after 6.1 magnitude earthquake jolts Sichuan

About 14,427 people were affected after a 6.1-magnitude earthquake jolted the city of Ya'an in Sichuan, South Western China, reported local media citing preliminary statistics. Four people were confirmed dead and 41 others injured due to the earthquake that jolted the city on Wednesday afternoon, according to the city's earthquake relief headquarters on Thursday.

Earlier, the city's earthquake relief headquarters said that a total of 13,081 people in Ya'an were affected by the earthquake however as per the new statistics the number has increased significantly, reported Xinhua. The 6.1-magnitude earthquake rattled Lushan County of Ya'an in Sichuan, at 5 p.m. Wednesday Beijing Time, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).

The epicentre, with a depth of 17 km, was monitored at 30.4 degrees north latitude and 102.9 degrees east longitude, the CENC said. Earlier, a level-III national emergency response was activated after a 6.1-magnitude earthquake hit southwest China's Sichuan Province, the Ministry of Emergency Management.

A work team was dispatched to guide and assist the local emergency rescue efforts, the ministry said. Local firefighters reached the epicenter, while quake rescue teams of Sichuan and other neighboring regions were on standby for relief operations, the ministry had added.

On April 15, an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.4 on the Richter Scale hit the city of Delingha in northwest China's Qinghai Province, according to CENC. The epicenter was monitored at 38.52 degrees north latitude and 97.33 degrees east longitude, with a depth of 10 km, as per Xinhua. No casualties were reported in that earthquake.

Two days before, on April 13, a 5.1-magnitude earthquake had jolted Xingwen county of Yibin city, in China's Sichuan Province. Earlier on March 26, a magnitude 6.0 earthquake jolted China's Qinghai province. The quake had struck the city of Delingha in the province at 12.21 am. The epicenter was monitored at 38.50 degrees north latitude and 97.33 degrees east longitude, 126 km away from the city proper, with a depth of 10 km, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center.

The epicenter was located in an unpopulated area at an altitude of 4,410 meters, Xinhua News Agency had reported. There were no villages within 20 km of the epicenter, according to the emergency management bureau of Delingha. Tremors were felt by residents in Delingha and the cities of Jiuquan, Jiayuguan, and Zhangye, the bureau said. (ANI)

