International 'Water for All' conference at the Peace Palace

From Rabbis to Sufis, from Swamis to Sikhs - practising spiritual leaders from around the world gathered in The Hague, Netherlands, to draw global attention to the need to preserve the sanctity of holy water sources, to protect water bodies from pollution and ensure clean water provision for all in the world, leaving nobody behind. The Living Peace Projects Foundation organised the 'Water for All' conference in the Peace Palace, where participants from the business community, among others, entered an interactive dialogue with the spiritual leaders present about the dire need for awareness and cooperation for action.

Erik de Baedts, the Director of the Peace Palace, The Hague, received the first copy of the educational "Water Springs", a special book that the spiritual leaders have worked on together. Youth representatives also took part in the interactive dialogue. Prubleen Kaur Bhogal from Birmingham, aged 16, stated "Sacred Water is a tangible connection to my Gurus."

Mila Mohan, aged 13, said "this book has to be in every library." Syeda Samar Chisty from Ajmer Sharif, aged 5, added "if you save water, water will save you." The highlight of the conference was the 'Water for All' ceremony, wherein, water from eighteen sacred sources was brought and merged together, representing the oneness of spirituality, creation and humanity.

Afterwards, the merged water was used to create exquisite glass water jewel pendants, to wear as a symbol of solidarity with the mission. The proceeds of these Living Jewels will benefit the water projects of Living Peace Projects. The conference closed with a call to action and commitment from the spiritual leaders. The very first 'Water for All' ceremony of Living Peace Projects, took place in Assisi, Italy, in June 2018, which was immediately preceded by a visit to Greenland, to bear witness to the melting of the ancient glaciers, sacred to the native population. Other events have included a trip to the Kumbh Mela in February 2019, and Palpung Sherabling Monastery in February 2020. (ANI)

