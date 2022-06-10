Left Menu

Syria suspends flights at Damascus airport after Israeli dawn airstrikes

Syria announced on Friday the suspension of all flights at Damascus airport following the overnight Israeli missile strikes on sites south of the Syrian capital.

ANI | Damascus | Updated: 10-06-2022 18:48 IST | Created: 10-06-2022 18:48 IST
Syria suspends flights at Damascus airport after Israeli dawn airstrikes
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Syria

Damascus [Syria], June 10 (ANI/Xinhua): Syria announced on Friday the suspension of all flights at Damascus airport following the overnight Israeli missile strikes on sites south of the Syrian capital. In a statement, the Syrian Ministry of Transport said some technical devices and equipment went out of service at the airport, without specifying the cause of the malfunction.

New flight dates will be announced once technical issues are solved and safety is ensured, the Ministry noted. Meanwhile, the pro-rebel Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that the airport's northern runway sustained damage during the Israeli dawn strikes on three warehouses of Iranian militias at the airport zone. The strikes also caused damage to the control tower inside the airport, the London-based watchdog added.

The northern runway has remained the only operational runway for the Damascus airport since its southern one was rendered out of service by a round of Israeli strikes in 2021. Israel launched airstrikes on sites south of Damascus at 4 am local time (0100 GMT) on Friday, injuring one civilian, the Syrian army said in a statement.

This is the third Israeli airstrike on what it calls Iranian sites inside Syria this week. Earlier this week, the Syrian and Russian war jets carried out military drills to strengthen the capability of the Syrian air force to intercept Israeli missiles. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New update lands on OnePlus 10R 5G in India: What's new?

New update lands on OnePlus 10R 5G in India: What's new?

 India
2
Norway to return its military helicopters, seek repayment from NH Industries

Norway to return its military helicopters, seek repayment from NH Industries

 Norway
3
As top U.S. retailers drown in goods, rotation to services picks up inflation slack

As top U.S. retailers drown in goods, rotation to services picks up inflatio...

 Global
4
Study Reveals Privacy Threats of Real-Time Bidding

Study Reveals Privacy Threats of Real-Time Bidding

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022