Left Menu

Pakistan High Commission issues 495 visas to Sikh pilgrims to attend annual death aniversary of Maharaja Ranjeet Singh

The Pakistan High Commission has issued 495 visas to Sikh pilgrims from India to attend the death anniversary of Maharaja Ranjeet Singh scheduled to be from June 21 to June 30 in Pakistan.

ANI | Amritsar (Punjab) | Updated: 17-06-2022 23:49 IST | Created: 17-06-2022 23:49 IST
Pakistan High Commission issues 495 visas to Sikh pilgrims to attend annual death aniversary of Maharaja Ranjeet Singh
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Pakistan High Commission has issued 495 visas to Sikh pilgrims from India to attend the death anniversary of Maharaja Ranjeet Singh scheduled to be from June 21 to June 30 in Pakistan. Taking to Twitter, The mission wrote, "On the occasion of the Death Anniversary of Maharaja Ranjeet Singh, the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi has issued 495 visas to Sikh pilgrims from India to attend the annual anniversary scheduled to be held in Pakistan from 21-30 June 2022."

During the visit, the pilgrims would go to Panja Sahib, Nankana Sahib and Kartarpur Sahib Providing further details of the visit of the pilgrims, the High Commission informed that pilgrims will enter Pakistan on June 21 and return to India on June 30.

"During the visit, the pilgrims would, inter alia, go to Panja Sahib, Nankana Sahib and Kartarpur Sahib. They would enter Pakistan on 21 June and return back to India on 30 June 2022," it added. The issuance of visas is done within the framework of the Pakistan-India Protocol on Visits to Religious Shrines of 1974. Thousands of pilgrims from India visit Pakistan to observe various religious festivals and occasions every year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Doctor shortage pushes Portugal's maternity units to the brink; Swiss COVID-19 vaccine purchase plan fails to pass parliament and more

Health News Roundup: Doctor shortage pushes Portugal's maternity units to th...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Isolated Greenland polar bear population adapts to climate change; Ancient DNA solves the mystery over the origin of the medieval Black Death and more

Science News Roundup: Isolated Greenland polar bear population adapts to cli...

 Global
3
(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 53 more Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit Friday

(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 53 more Starlink satellites to low-Earth...

 United States
4
Sports News Roundup: NBA-Warriors' Curry wins his first Finals MVP award; NBA-Warriors relish 'most unlikely' championship of a dynasty run and more

Sports News Roundup: NBA-Warriors' Curry wins his first Finals MVP award; NB...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022