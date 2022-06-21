Student Union in Nepal burns effigy of Prime Minister Deuba, other ministers over fuel price hike

A student union in Nepal on Tuesday burnt an effigy of Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba and Finance Minister Janardan Sharma, and Supply Minister Dilendra Prasad Badu over their demand for a reduction in petroleum prices. The protest was held in two different colleges in Kathmandu.

The union includes -- All Nepal National Independent Students Union (ANNISU-R) affiliated to the CPN- Maoist Center and the opposition CPN-UML. During the protest, agitating students also staged a torch rally and chanted anti-government slogans demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Deuba as well as other ministers of his cabinet.

The Government under the Prime Ministership of Sher Bahadur Deuba has been facing mounting pressure after the hefty hike in price of petroleum. The state owned syndicate, Nepal Oil Corporation on Monday raised the price of one liter of petrol and diesel by 12 and 16 per cent respectively. On Monday, the House Speaker had ruled the government to come forward with the reason for the unprecedented hike in petroleum prices after members of parliament demanded an answer from the government.

House speaker, Agni Prasad Sapkota made the ruling after MPs from the ruling coalition and opposition raised questions over the massive price hike in petroleum products which has been a frequent phenomenon. "The House's attention has been to the issue (petroleum products price hike) raised by the honorable members. I would also like to draw the attention of the government. I urge the government to present truth and facts on the matter before the house," House speaker Sapkota said on Monday.

State syndicate, Nepal Oil Corporation (NOC) has raised the price of petrol to Rs 199 per liter and diesel to Rs 192 with effect past Sunday midnight. Issuing a release on Sunday evening, the state syndicate- NOC has stated the Russia-Ukraine War to be sole reason to affect the international fuel market and prices were adjusted in line with the international market.

On Thursday (June 16), the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), the sole supplier of fuel to the NOC, had sent a list by increasing the price of fuel. As per the price list, the price of petrol, diesel and aviation fuel was increased by Rs 6.52, Rs 19.3 and Rs 91.91 per liter, respectively. (ANI)

