5 tourists killed, 10 injured in bus accident in Gilgit-Baltistan

At least five tourists were killed and 10 others were injured on Wednesday after a passenger bus plunged into a deep ravine in the Gilgit-Baltistan region of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The accident occurred when the bus was taking a turn at high speed near the Rahimabad area of the region, Xinhua News Agency reported.

Rescue teams and police reached the site after getting the information and shifted the victims to local hospitals, the report said. According to the news agency, there were 15 passengers on the bus.

On June 8, at least 22 people were killed and a child was injured after a passenger van plunged 100 feet into a ravine near Killa Saifullah in Balochistan. The incident took place when the ill-fated van, with approximately 23 people on board, had left Loralai for Zhob, reported Dawn.

"The vehicle fell from a hilltop near Akhtarzai and 22 travellers aboard were reportedly killed in the accident," said the district's deputy commissioner, Hafiz Muhammad Qasim. Immediately after the accident was reported, condolences started pouring in.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expressed grief over the incident. In a tweet, the Pakistan Peoples Party media cell said that the party chairman has extended sympathies to the bereaved families. Bilawal urged authorities to ensure adequate medical treatment for the injured persons and called on them to take steps to avoid such accidents in the future. (ANI)

