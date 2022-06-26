Heavy rainfall affects over 2 million people in China's Jiangxi

Around 2.05 million people in east China's Jiangxi province have been affected by the heavy rainfalls between June 16 to 21, as of 4:30 pm on Saturday, local media reported. According to the provincial flood control and drought relief headquarters, a total of 302,000 residents were forced to relocate during the period after the latest round of rainfall affected 74 counties of the province, Xinhua News Agency reported.

The extreme weather condition has caused a direct economic loss of 6.79 billion yuan (about 1.01 billion US dollars), after destroying 150,000 hectares of cropland. The province initiated its level II flood-control emergency response starting at 10 am (Beijing time) on Saturday, said the provincial flood control and drought relief headquarters as quoted by Xinhua News Agency.

Authorities said that around 71,000 pieces of relief supplies including tents, folding beds, towels and clothes were supplied to the people in the affected areas. China has a four-tier colour-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow and blue. (ANI)

